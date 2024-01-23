Comedian Hannah Berner will tape her first Netflix special at the Fillmore

Good news, fellow gigglers. Comedian Hannah Berner will take the stage at the Fillmore Philadelphia to tape her first Netflix special.

The Brooklyn native, who was recently named one of Variety’s “Top Ten Comics to Watch in 2023,” will film her hour-long special inside the historic venue on March 23, according to the outlet.

“I love the passion, the loudness, and the sense of humor from the Philly crowd,” Berner told The Inquirer, when asked why she chose the Fillmore, the venue she visited two years ago. “It felt like a huge hilarious party. I immediately felt like I wanted to film my special in this awesome city,” she said.

Tickets to her Philly shows were available on Berner’s website and Ticketmaster, but all of them were sold out, as of Tuesday morning. A waitlist is available.

“I feel so welcomed by the Philly crowd and I feel like we really understand each other,” Berner said about the city’s audience. “I can’t wait to make them giggle.”

Advertisement

Before garnering the attention of Netflix execs, Berner made a name for herself as a TV personality and reality star. She was the cohost of Bravo’s Chat Room and a Summer House member for three seasons.

Since then, Berner has amassed millions of followers thanks to her viral TikTok videos and podcasts, Giggly Squad and Berner Phone.

The 32-year-old comic is currently on a multi-city tour. Along with Philly, the “East Coast girlie” will take the stage in Atlantic City on Feb. 10; Ridgefield, Conn. on Feb. 22; Pittsburgh, Pa. on March 3; and Montclair, NJ on March 9.

There’s no official release date for Berner’s Netflix special, but it will be available for streaming on Netflix later in the year. For more information, visit hannahberner.com.