Hilary Hahn and Lang Lang cancel their Kimmel Center concert

Two of classical music’s biggest stars slated to perform together in Philadelphia have canceled their appearance. Hilary Hahn is still recovering from a double pinched nerve, and the violinist’s Dec. 4 Kimmel Center recital with pianist Lang Lang won’t be rescheduled, Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts announced Thursday.

The recital was to have been repeated a few days later in New York City’s Carnegie Hall, and that performance, too, has been canceled.

Both Hahn and Lang Lang were trained at Philadelphia’s Curtis Institute of Music, where their conservatory days overlapped in the late 1990s.

Hahn announced this past summer that she was canceling performances through November for the same reason. At the time she wrote on social media that “while I thought I was fully recovered from my injury last season, I’m not. I have a lot more left to say on the violin and I’m not giving up! I will miss you and I hope to see you all soon.”

The next artist scheduled in POEA’s recital series is Víkingur Ólafsson, the Icelandic pianist whose Bach Goldberg Variations in 2024 with the Philadelphia Chamber Music Society had the audience “universally over the moon,” said PCMS artistic director Miles Cohen. Ólafsson has recorded works of Bach, Mozart and his contemporaries, Philip Glass, and Debussy.

Ólafsson’s March recital in Marian Anderson Hall includes Bach, Beethoven, and Schubert.

Ticket holders for the Hahn-Lang Lang recital will receive a gift certificate for the value of their tickets, a POEA spokesperson said.

ensembleartsphilly.org, 215-893-1999