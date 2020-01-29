“If you’re interested in the liberation of black people — socially, politically, and culturally — black masculinity has to be on the table,” said Alex Jones, a Los Angeles-based expert in African American art history, unaffiliated with the AAMP exhibit. “Black women and nonbinary people, in particular, have looked at masculinity and gender in more radical ways because it’s always been a facet of their lives, whether they identify with it or not."