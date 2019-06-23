Ludlam’s now-classic play spoofs, among other sources, the “penny dreadfuls,” Victorian-era English serials that spun seedy tales of vampires, detectives and the supernatural. Irma Vep takes place at Mandecrest Manor, where Egyptologist Edgar (Christopher Patrick Mullen) still mourns the mysterious death of his wife (by vampires), much to the annoyance of his new bride, Enid (Brad DePlanche). He still vows to avenge the murder of his son Victor, at the hands of the family wolf (also Victor), and travels to ancient Egypt in Act Two to remove a curse.