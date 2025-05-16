We’re obsessed with this Jason Kelce and Phillie Phanatic yarnbomb display near Italian Market

You can now visit and take a selfie with Jason Kelce on your South Philly trips — sort of.

A new yarnbomb display on the corner of E Passyunk Avenue and Wharton Street recreates an iconic photo of Kelce embracing the Phillie Phanatic, but it’s entirely crocheted.

Local crochet artist Nicole Nikolich, who goes by the artist name Lace in the Moon, is behind the new display, which debuted over the weekend. The 6-foot photo-realistic replica is installed on the black chain link fence surrounding Capitolo Playground, directly across from Pat’s and Geno’s.

">TikTok on the display has been viewed over 25,000 times. Nikolich’s own posts about the art have been viewed thousands of times on Instagram, too. She says she’s been tagged in over 50 photos of people (and their dogs) next to the display in the week since it went up.

Nikolich, 33, is a full-time crochet artist, focusing on large-scale installations.

She took up the textile work in 2017 based on a doctor’s recommendation to use the practice as a tool for her mental health. She describes the process as meditative and initially learned from YouTube tutorials.

Today, she sells her art professionally and maintains a roster of lucrative brand partnerships ranging from Microsoft to Netflix. Her work has been displayed across the city, including at the Philadelphia International Airport. Common themes in her art include mental health, internet and pop culture, and LGBTQ+ issues.

Still, Nikolich says her latest work is her first foray into sports, but that it was long overdue — and it won’t be her last. She admits she wasn’t the biggest sports fan before she moved to Philly in 2016, and it took her a second to acclimate to the region’s sports culture

“[But] rushing Broad Street in 2018 for the Super Bowl win was a game changer, and of course, Kelce’s iconic parade speech — how could you not be locked in for life after that?" she said.

Nikolich said she now loves the whole Philly sports atmosphere. “Phillies games in the spring and summer also just hit so hard. In the stands with your friends, watching the sun set, eating a dog, laughing about why Brandon Marsh’s hair looks like that, it’s just a vibe.”

Nikolich used a photograph from the Phils’ NLCS Game 3 in 2022, where Kelce and the Phanatic belly-bumped and hugged as a reference for her tapestry crochet. From there, she converted the photo into a grid, stitching from the bottom. She compared the process to painting by numbers.

“I laughed a lot making this because part of me was like, ‘are people going to even understand this reference? Is it too niche?’” she asked. “The answer was apparently ‘no’.”

The final product took about 22,500 stitches and 22 hours of labor, including installation on the fence. Nikolich watched reality TV and listened to a mix of audiobooks and Bon Iver’s new album in the background.

The artist anticipates a tribute to Gritty and something for the Birds or the World Cup in her future plans.

As for how long you can see the piece for yourself, Nikolich said it’s hard to say.

“That’s the beauty of street art,” she said. “It is fleeting, so it causes you to be in the moment to see it.”

She’s had some pieces last less than 24 hours, while others stayed on display and intact for over two years.

“It’s really a mystery what happens when they disappear, but for the most part, people are super respectful,” she said. “Especially in Philly, we love our public art.”

If no one messes with Kelce and the Phanatic, Nikolich said the display could last about 12-18 months while still looking fresh. Rain, wind, and snow won’t impact the art, but the artist said sun exposure will cause it to fade over time.

And in case you were wondering, it technically is life-sized. The art is six feet tall but hangs a few inches off the ground. Kelce is 6′3″ according to his NFL stats and the Phanatic is 6′6″ according to his official bio. The more you know.