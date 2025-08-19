A ‘bald baby’ JD Vance mural has popped up in Fishtown

Advertisement

Last week, a mural of U.S. Vice President JD Vance debuted on the side wall of Sulimay’s Restaurant. The image is one of the many internet memes of Vance that have been circulated on the internet — which includes Minion Vance, Shrek Vance, and even one where he appears as the Las Vegas sphere.

The Fishtown mural shows a wide-eyed, chubbier version of the vice president’s face but with a bald head; often referred to as the “bald baby” or “baby Vance” meme .

Videos of the mural have amassed millions of views on social media. On Sunday, TikTok user Paige Weinman posted a video of the mural that’s gained 900,000 likes and nearly 3 million views.

Weinman said she was surprised by the interest her post generated, but not by the virality of the mural itself.

The bottom right of the mural reads “FUBARPAC.” . FUBAR is an acronym for F–ed up beyond all recognition/repair, and PAC is a political action committee.

Jack Inacker, founder and executive director of FUBAR PAC — self defined as a “veteran-led Democratic opposition, waging a ruthless year-round campaign against MAGA cowards and their allies” — is the brain behind the Fishtown mural.

After months of exchanging Vance memes with a friend, Inacker decided to project the images against a prominent wall for Philadelphians to see. But after further thought, he decided a painting would draw even more attention.

He made a post in the Philadelphia subreddit, asking if he could use someone’s wall for the project. Among the three users that responded, Inacker said Sulimay’s Restaurant was the “perfect” fit.

Last Friday, he brought along a projector, a handful of Sharpie markers, about $200 worth of paint from Lowe’s, and an artist friend.

They began by tracing over a projected image, then filling it with color until the piece was finished 12 hours later. Fishtown residents even stopped by to lend a hand, Inacker said. Some even suggested touch-ups, like adding eyeliner.

While the muralized meme of Vance is largely seen as something comical, Inacker said its purpose is to forge community and shed light on the Trump administration’s crippling federal financial cuts.

“Painting a meme on the side of a building is dumb bulls—, right?” Inacker said. “It’s fun to do with your friends, but I wanted to figure out a way to transform that into some meaningful action as well.”

In a TikTok posted on Monday, Inacker showed a time-lapse of the mural’s creation. The clips were overlaid with references to Vance’s stance on cuts to foreign aid, the increased cost of Medicaid, and the lives impacted by President Donald Trump and Vance’s decisions.

Inacker plans to place a small plaque at the bottom of the mural with a QR code that directs people to a voter registration form.

He loves that the mural serves as a photo opp, but he wants it to become a resourceful tool and inspire people to think about political issues in their own way.

“I want to make sure that the barrier to entry to politics is really low, that more folks can get involved, and they don’t have to do serious things all the time,” he said. “They can have a party together to paint their own JD.”

With the mural, Fishtown joins somewhat of a global movement as altered images of Vance have become an international fixture.

In June, a Norwegian tourist claimed he was denied U.S. entry at Newark Liberty International Airport because he had downloaded the meme on his phone. The Trump administration later denied his claims, suggesting he was denied because of “his admitted drug use.”

“We were like, ‘Oh, if you’re going to deny travelers the ability to come into the country because of their political views, their sense of humor, or their private conversations, that’s something that really stands in opposition to American values,’” Weinman said. “So, I can understand why that image really took off in general, and why so many people find it funny ...”

Similar murals of Vance have popped up on the Vice President’s England tour. Last week, a poster by the “Everyone Hates Elon” protest group displayed the same image of Vance on a billboard in Cheltenham, Oxfordshire.