Sitting in the audience for that recital was an 18-year-old Temple University voice student named Eric Owens. “It was so thrilling and enthralling to experience that voice, not only what you were feeling going through your ears, but also that you felt in your whole body the vibrations of that wonderful sound of hers," said bass-baritone Owens, now on the Metropolitan Opera roster and codirector of the opera and voice department at the Curtis Institute.