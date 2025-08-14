‘Last Week Tonight’ host John Oliver will be back at the Met on New Year’s Eve

Emmy-winning comedian and Last Week Tonight host John Oliver will take the stage at the Met Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve.

Oliver will hit the comedy stage as part of his four-city “John Oliver Live” tour, which includes stops in Boston, Baltimore, and Wallingford, Conn.

The longtime comic began his career performing throughout the United Kingdom, including gigs at Scotland’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

After years of crafting his satirical and politically focused brand of comedy, Oliver joined The Daily Show with Jon Stewart in 2006. He quickly became a breakout correspondent and eventually landed his own HBO show. Now in its 12th season, Last Week Tonight has earned Oliver 23 Primetime Emmy Awards as a host.

On the show, Oliver has spared no jokes aimed at Philadelphia. He’s poked fun at the city’s love for Flyers mascot Gritty, its “horse-punching problem,” and its destruction of the hitchhiking robot HitchBOT — famously comparing sending the robot here to “sending a beautiful bell symbolizing freedom into Philadelphia. There is no way it’s going to remain in one piece.” He’s also quipped that there’s a “non-zero chance” someone would try to have sex with the Liberty Bell, “probably Gritty,” and once described Philly sports fans as a “horde of inhuman monsters.”

His special New Year’s Eve performance marks a return to the Met, where he performed in December 2018 and September 2023.

For his upcoming show, local presale tickets are available via Ticketmaster. General sales open at 10 a.m. on Friday. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.