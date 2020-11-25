Op. 7 — nobody’s favorite though I suppose we should hear it every so often — needed Biss’ extra charge. The composer wasn’t always able to salvage his own unpromising thematic material and tried to get too much mileage out of more promising ideas. One of the shorter sonatas, Op. 78 has a slow introduction, part hymn and part love song, that Biss played with such a heart-melting depth that your ears more enthusiastically embraced what followed.