Leon Thomas shows why he is a Grammy favorite at Fillmore show

R&B star Leon Thomas’ star is on the rise. After spending his childhood working as an actor, he released his seven-song EP Mutt, which has received six Grammy nominations, including a nod for best new artist and album of the year.

His child actor days now feel like a thing of the past. The singer-songwriter has entered new territory.

Advertisement

Thomas’ fan base is drawn to his funk, soul, and rock-infused iterations of R&B music. That was evident Wednesday night at the Fillmore.

As amber and emerald lights lit the stage, with a glimmering replica of his head floating over the elevated platform, Thomas kicked things off with the high-paced “How Fast,” a record shining a light on his ride to mainstream success and the inescapable fears of losing his grip.

“Feel like I just got off the stage at the Grammys,” Thomas sang while backed by the thundering drums of his stage band. “Feel like I just bought a new house for my mama. Feel like I’m racing through the streets of Miami. I’m in a Lamborghini, you in a Honda. How many zeros can a young … count up?”

He went on to perform a short medley of his brooding R&B jams from Mutt, before welcoming a surprise guest. As the momentous half-break on “Far Fetched” arrived, the unmistakable voice of fellow R&B star Ty Dolla $ign blared through the speakers.

Ty performed the Mutt cut alongside Thomas, who ripped from his electric guitar. Then the two transitioned to Ty’s 2024 smash, “Carnival” with Kanye West.The cameo ignited the crowd, from the standing room floor to the balcony rows.

Thomas continued performing favorites from Mutt and his 2023 debut Electric Dusk, showcasing his magnetic voice and musicianship through impromptu vocal runs and zippy guitar blends.

“Philly, I want you to sing with me tonight,” said Thomas, before performing “Vibes Don’t Lie” and “All I Do.”

“I ain’t done with you yet.”

All of Thomas’ musical gifts were on display, but not all of them resonated with the packed audience.

As he transitioned from his more familiar R&B jams to the rock and soul-drenched records he’s produced in the past and on his new EP, Pholks, the momentum began to slow down.

With records like “Blue Hundreds” and “Baccarat,” the crowd appeared disengaged from Thomas’ garage rock-inspired songs and influences. What felt like an R&B concert morphed into a momentary rock show, with Thomas’ band backing him at every measure.

The crowd’s energy, however, was soon revived once Thomas transitioned back to hip-swaying records like “Love Jones,” “Crash & Burn,” and the radiantly soulful “Yes It Is,” which he followed with a cover of iconic neo-soul group Floetry’s “Say Yes.”

He closed the 90-minute show with “Mutt.”

“This song changed my life,” Thomas said.

Wednesday’s concert made one thing clear: Thomas is a man of many musical talents and even if they all don’t land, they are undeniable.

He’s a true talent, cosigned by fellow artists like Ty Dolla $ign, that will hopefully be validated by golden gramophones on the forthcoming biggest night in music.

And rightly so.

Setlist for Leon Thomas’ “Mutts Don’t Heal Tour” at The Fillmore in Philadelphia on Nov. 19, 2025.

“How Fast”

“Dancing With Demons”

“Far Fetched” (with Ty Dolla $ign)

“Carnival” (with Ty Dolla $ign)

“Lucid Dreams”

“Vibes Don’t Lie”

“Party Favors”

“I Do”

“My Muse”

“Just How You Are”

“Blue Hundreds”

“Baccarat”

“Sneak”

“Slow Down”

“Love Jones”

“Yes It Is”

“Say Yes” (Floetry cover)

“Crash & Burn”

“Treasure In The Hills”

“I Used To”

“Breaking Point”

“Not Fair”

“Mutt”