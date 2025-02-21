Peacock drops trailer for its Kensington-set thriller ‘Long Bright River’

Peacock has released the official trailer for the Kensington-set thriller Long Bright River, which is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Philly novelist Liz Moore.

The limited series stars Emmy-winning actress Amanda Seyfried. The Allentown native plays Mickey Fitzpatrick, a Philly cop who patrols the neighborhood she grew up in, now overrun by an open-air drug market. Seyfried’s Mickey also searches for her younger sister Kacey, a heroin addict who’s gone missing from the North Philly neighborhood.

“I could say that the first seed of the novel was planted in 2009, when I first set foot in Kensington — a tight-knit, vibrant neighborhood in Philadelphia that has become very dear to me, and that is often misunderstood and misrepresented in the national media,” Moore said in a press statement. “I could say that the first seed was planted by my own family’s history of addiction, which has spanned many generations and has been a topic of conversation among us since well before I was born.”

“Over the past several days, three females have been found dead,” a voiceover is heard in the intense trailer.

“I’m worried about you. There’s a killer on the loose, Mickey,” Nicholas Pinnock’s Truman Dawes, a possible ally, says in the trailer.

When a series of murders takes place in the working class neighborhood, Mickey begins to connect how her past may be connected to the case, worried that Kacey’s life could be in danger along with the other women in the area.

“Perhaps what drew me in the most was the possibility of what this show could achieve in its ambition to upend stereotypes: of those born into poverty and addiction, of those engaging in sex work, of those who have been written off or marginalized after they’ve seemingly fallen through the cracks of their community, and finally, of those engaged in police work,” said series cocreator and showrunner, longtime producer Nikki Toscano.

She also promised a dynamic and intense performance from Seyfried in the lead role. “Strap yourself in, ‘cause this is Amanda like you’ve never seen her before — flawed and raw, tarred by guilt and shame and legacy, but never more compelling,” Toscano said in a press statement.

Seyfried and Moore are executive producers on the project.

Long Bright River also stars John Doman (The Wire), Nicholas Pinnock (For Life), Ashleigh Cummings (Hounds of Love), and Callum Vinson (Chucky). Recurring cast members include Matthew Del Negro (Wind River), Dash Mihok (Romeo + Juliet), Britne Oldford (Dead Ringers), and other guest stars.

All eight episodes of the limited series will be available exclusively on Peacock starting March 13.