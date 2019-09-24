The new Porgy and Bess production plays through Oct. 16 then picks up again in January when Owens rejoins the production starting Jan. 15 and concluding Feb. 1 with one of the Met’s Live HD international simulcasts. The opening-night reception suggests he has a triumph on his hands — even if so much around him isn’t quite right, both in the new production and the way time has been a mixed blessing for this 1935 piece.