Despite earlier DOGE cuts, Philadelphia groups receive $3 million in new NEH grants

Despite recent cuts and an uncertain future, the National Endowment for the Humanities has awarded about $3 million in new grants to Philadelphia groups. The local awards are part of $75.1 million in new grants announced Thursday by the NEH for 84 projects across the nation.

The biggest local award went to the Museum of the American Revolution, which is receiving $2,247,435 for the planning and production of a conference, podcast series, exhibition catalog, digital interactive, and activities related to the museum’s current exhibition about the Declaration of Independence, "The Declaration’s Journey."

The NEH’s latest round of grants reflects the federal agency’s ongoing ideological shift to align with Pres. Trump’s agenda. In April, the NEH announced that “future awards will, among other things, be merit-based, awarded to projects that do not promote extreme ideologies based upon race or gender.” Critics say grants canceled by the Trump administration last year were revoked because they represented viewpoints such as diversity.

U.S. Rep Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) raised the concern in a November letter to acting NEH chairman Michael McDonald that the agency is now making awards in some cases without peer review, giving “massive grants through questionable non-competitive processes.”

“Moving forward,” the NEH’s April statement said, the agency is “especially interested in projects on the nation’s semiquincentennial and U.S. history more generally.”

That directive connects to projects of all six of the new recipients in Philadelphia.

The Conservation Center for Art and Historic Artifacts is receiving $349,927 over two years to fund its preservation field services for small to mid-sized organizations around the country. The program provides assessments and education to groups like museums, libraries, archives, and historical societies — as well as individuals — on how to care for their collections.

A $200,210 NEH grant to the American Philosophical Society will help fund “These Truths: The Declarations of Independence," an exhibition at the society’s museum opening in April. It explores the first 50 years of the document and its evolution from “a pronouncement of news, [to] political tool, [to] national symbol,” says an exhibition description.

The show includes 19 early printings of the Declaration from 1776 through 1824 and the Windsor chair in which Thomas Jefferson sat while writing the document. The NEH grant will go toward the exhibition, its catalog, and a related conference in June.

The NEH was among the federal agencies whose budgets and staffs were slashed last year by the Department of Government Efficiency, headed by billionaire Elon Musk. Arts and culture groups in Philadelphia and across the country had grants revoked from the NEH, National Endowment for the Arts and Institute for Museum and Library Services.

Some grants were restored without explanation. A $750,000 IMLS grant to the Woodmere Art Museum that had been awarded was rescinded, and, a little more than a week after the Woodmere filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, was reinstated.

In this new round of funding, three other NEH grants were awarded locally, each for $100,000: to Eastern State Penitentiary, the National Liberty Museum, and the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History.