A beloved Lehigh Valley radio station, run mostly by volunteers, fears going silent after federal cuts

Every Tuesday, Dillon Tanzos arrives at radio station WDIY in Bethlehem, Pa., just before 6 a.m.

He turns the lights on, pulls up the shift log that dictates what should play when, and launches Morning Edition, reading the local weather and traffic updates for his neighbors in between national news.

And he does it all for free, before going to his full-time job at a life insurance company.

WDIY is a bare-bones radio operation. Though its signal reaches nearly a million people across the Lehigh Valley, from bustling Allentown to rural stretches of Berks and Northampton Counties, the station employs just five staffers.

The other 130 people who make it run are volunteers, like Tanzos.

“Hobby, passion, whatever you want to call it — it’s my way of contributing to the community around me,” Tanzos, 32, said.

An Easton resident, he first started listening to WDIY when he was commuting between Northampton Community College and his job at Chick-fil-A. The more he listened, the more he loved it.

“This is stuff that is fundamentally for the people,” he said. “They’re not out to make a buck.”

With Republicans in Congress voting to cut all federal funding to National Public Radio and its member stations, many at WDIY — like other small, rural public radio stations across the country — fear that operations will have to cut even closer to the bone.

Congress’s clawing back of $1.1 billion in funds already appropriated to NPR, the Public Broadcasting Service, and local stations through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting will amount to a $111,000 cut in federal grants, or about 15% of WDIY’s annual budget, said Margaret McConnell, the station’s executive director. She expects the funds to dry up by the beginning of the new year.

“It’s definitely been a roller coaster,” she said.

WDIY was founded 30 years ago, its call sign inspired by the Peter Gabriel song “D.I.Y” and the “Do It Yourself” ethos of the early days of the station. These days, volunteers keep the radio running from about 6 a.m. to midnight, hosting shows, producing new programs, and curating the music. (The station is available 24/7 but is automated in the early-morning hours.)

The federal dollars pay rent for an antenna off-site and help fund the development of WDIY’s local programs, like A Closer Look with Laurie Hackett, a show focused on interviews with Lehigh Valley nonprofits, and Twenties Toolbox, a show that helps young people navigate growing up — both of which just won statewide media awards.

The money also pays for NPR programming, which fills about six hours each day on the station, with national shows like Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Without the NPR programming, WDIY would have six empty hours each day. McConnell doesn’t have the staff to produce enough content to fill it. The station’s few paid staffers already work around the clock, she said.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting also managed and negotiated music licenses for public media, so small stations like WDIY didn’t have to handle copyright negotiations with the music rights owners themselves. Music currently makes up about 75% of WDIY’s content, McConnell said, and without CPB, she cannot negotiate the copyrights herself.

“I can’t afford it,” she said. “So there goes the music. I can’t play any music.”

President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress said they wanted to defund public media because they viewed its news as catering to the left.

“Republicans must defund and totally disassociate themselves from NPR & PBS, the radical left ‘monsters’ that so badly hurt our country!” Trump wrote in an all-caps social media post in the spring.

Big-city stations, like WHYY in Philadelphia, will weather the cuts and survive. It’s smaller stations like WDIY, in the politically purple Lehigh Valley, that will struggle the most, because they rely more on federal funds.

Pennsylvania’s senators split over the vote along party lines: Sen. Dave McCormick (R., Pa.) voted to defund the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, while Sen. John Fetterman (D., Pa.) voted against it. Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R., Pa.), who represents the Lehigh Valley’s 7th Congressional District, also voted to defund.

» READ MORE: The future of Philly music stations WRTI and WXPN is unclear as Republicans defund NPR and PBS

WDIY is truly a community effort. Norm Williams, 78, became a regular volunteer host a few years ago.

He hosts the Friday Morning Edition, getting to the station just before 6 a.m. each week, and also cohosts Live From Godfrey Daniels, a show featuring folk music from a local music venue, and sometimes In the Tradition, a folk music history program.

A musician himself, he loves WDIY’s wide range of music offerings. “We have a real eclectic mix,” he said.

He has been listening to NPR since the early 1970s, when the organization was founded.

Williams said he feared the consequences of federal funding cuts will make a huge difference to the station, adding that the money adds up to “chump change” to the federal government.

McConnell is now focused on trying to raise money to cover the deficit, with a fundraising campaign aimed at local listeners, as well as a new push to get corporate sponsors, local and national grants, and major donors to give. Member stations across the country are trying to figure out if there’s another organization that could negotiate music licenses on their behalf, she said.

Without the money, and without NPR programs or negotiated music rights, McConnell fears silence.

“I’d love to say, ‘Not on my watch,’ but the reality is, if certain things do not fall into place …” She trailed off. “There would be some dead air, for sure.”