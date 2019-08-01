“The lively opening scene was almost like a concerto for orchestra with so many incidental solos popping in and out. As the opera intensified, every scene involving Mimi had an extremely specific orchestral color that deepened the emotional situation onstage,” wrote David Patrick Stearns in his Inquirer review this past April. “La bohème can touch something so elemental that it ceases to be something artificial happening onstage. It’s your life.”