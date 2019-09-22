For the second section, Keckler put his lectern on the floor, making it into a coffin. There he laid for the rest of the piece while three singers wearing cheap, glitzy robes took over, singing a series of aria fragments grouped according to operatic tropes — couples, icons, witches and such. The singers — whom I won’t name out of sympathy for their plight — mostly seemed lost. You couldn’t even sleep through this thing: It was amplified. The ending involved sort of an Angel of Death dancer and some antiphonal vocal effects — nice, but way too little, too late.