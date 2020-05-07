Want to dance with a ballet dancer?
If you win the bid in Pennsylvania Ballet’s silent auction and (virtual) luncheon at 11 a.m. today, you can get a salsa dance class with principal dancer Sterling Baca and first soloist Nayara Lopes.
Other ballet experiences up for grabs include dinner with artistic director Angel Corella, a visit to the wardrobe shop, a backstage tour of the Academy of Music, and a walk-on role in one of next season’s ballets,
Or perhaps you want to take something home. You can support Pennsylvania Ballet’s Emergency Relief Fund, to help the company get back on its feet from the coronavirus upheaval by bidding on a pair of signed pointe shoes worn by principal dancers Oksana Maslova, Dayesi Torriente, or Mayara Pineiro; first soloists Lopes or Yuka Iseda; or soloist Sydney Dolan or Kathryn Manger.
Items up for bid also include art by the dancers: jewelry created by principal dancer Jermel Johnson or a photo from an iconic scene from Giselle shot, mounted on metal, and signed by Arian Molina Soca, also a principal.
The luncheon, being held over Zoom, includes a chat between Corella and 6ABC meteorologist Melissa Magee. It’s BYO lunch and the event is free, although donations are encouraged.
You can click here to sign up for the luncheon or bid on any of the item.s