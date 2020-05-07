Or perhaps you want to take something home. You can support Pennsylvania Ballet’s Emergency Relief Fund, to help the company get back on its feet from the coronavirus upheaval by bidding on a pair of signed pointe shoes worn by principal dancers Oksana Maslova, Dayesi Torriente, or Mayara Pineiro; first soloists Lopes or Yuka Iseda; or soloist Sydney Dolan or Kathryn Manger.