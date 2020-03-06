Corella’s choreography revamped some caricature-like gestures and movements from previous versions, partly through the assistance of Swarthmore professor Pallabi Chakravorty and Phil Chan, the cofounder of an organization called Final Bow for Yellowface. But the ballet would need a larger overhaul to truly remove the Orientalism, or Westerners’ often-distorted stereotyping of Asian culture. It would help if down the road he could commission sets and costumes. The ones rented from the Boston Ballet look too much like The Jungle Book, especially the sets. Most of the Bayadère costumes featured turbans, veils. Nearly every woman’s costume has a bare midriff. Shirtless fakirs lope across the stage on hands and feet.