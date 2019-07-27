A director, for example, could have provoked more depth from Lee. Instead, she remains wan throughout, convincing neither as the wastrel of the early scenes or the miraculously transformed warrior who secures her dad’s crown. For a play that delves into the psychological depths of father-son relationships, she barely skims the surface of her connection to King Henry (John Keabler, who sounded hoarse and underpowered at the performance I attended) or to Hal’s parental surrogate, Sir John Falstaff (John Ahlin).