The music is replaced by an unnerving chorus of Foley effects that punctuate nearly every moment. We hear the rigid slam of a screen door, the cackling caw of a rooster, and the low whir of rain splashing tombstones in a cemetery. Aside from the annoyance factor, this distracting soundtrack makes painfully obvious all that should be subtle and suggested. (Wilder famously requested that the play be staged as simply as possible, to allow the audience maximum use of its imagination.) After a while, I felt like I was listening to drive-time radio.