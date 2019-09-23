It’s Christmastime. Dotty (Natalie Carter, who lacerates us with Dotty’s piercing moments of clarity and descents into unknowing) expects a blue spruce. Her devoted, burdened, complaining daughter Shelly (the tremendous Zuhairah) is a lawyer with career on hold. She spends most of her time at Dotty’s house, and she gets so frustrated with her (“She’s in then out, then in and out, and out again”) that she hilariously threatens to substitute a hated artificial tree from the basement.