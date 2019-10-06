The most famous alumnus, Leslie Odom Jr., said he was the worst dancer in the room when he studied at Philadanco. But he did all right for himself, performing in Rent at 17 and later winning a Tony Award as the original Aaron Burr in Hamilton on Broadway. For his one-night appearance Saturday, he sang “Without You,” from Rent and Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young.” Philadanco alumna Hope Boykin danced to his songs. She performs with Alvin Ailey and has choreographed for both companies.