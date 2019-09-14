BalletX (Dec. 4-15, Wilma Theater). Philadelphia’s contemporary ballet company specializes in commissioning world premieres, and its December program will feature two new works. One will be by company co-founder Matthew Neenan, who has become a brand-name choreographer. The second will be by Jo Strømgren, who has his own company, is associate choreographer for the Norwegian National Ballet, and a presenter at several Philadelphia Fringe Festivals. Neenan is planning to focus on the holiday season, with a piece inspired by Shaun Tan’s children’s book The Red Tree. Strømgren’s will be about outer space, astronauts, and the mysteries of the universe. (215-893-9456, www.balletx.org)