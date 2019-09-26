With the impending departure of Brown, the company has struggled to nail down a succession plan. Finding funding for Philadanco has also long been a struggle, something Brown attributes to the lack of importance placed on black arts. To make ends meet, Brown has lent the company hundreds of thousands of dollars of her personal money. The company’s 2014-15 tax return lists a $718,391 loan from Brown, an indication of how Brown stepped in when corporate and foundation gifts dried up.