Sasha Suda sues the Philadelphia Art Museum

Sasha Suda, the recently ousted director of the Philadelphia Art Museum, sued her former employer Monday, alleging that she had been recruited to “transform a struggling museum, but was later terminated when her efforts to modernize the museum clashed with a small, corrupt, and unethical faction of the board intent on preserving the status quo.”

The suit details Suda’s tensions with the board over how much authority she had to act on certain issues without their approval, and on the last weeks of her tenure, when, after an investigation into Suda’s handling of financial matters, she and the museum leadership tried and failed to reach terms of a termination settlement.

Her Nov. 4 dismissal came “without a valid basis,” the suit alleges.

The Art Museum did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Suda, 45, was fired last week for cause, The Inquirer reported, after the museum commissioned an independent investigation, according to Art Museum leaders. The investigation was conducted by an outside law firm, which made the recommendation that Suda’s employment be terminated.

One part of the investigation focused on an increase to Suda’s salary, according to a source close to Suda who spoke to The Inquirer on the condition of not being named. However, this source said, the increase — about $39,000 over two years — was an “authorized” and “budgeted” cost-of-living increase that was “fully approved” and “disclosed.”

Suda’s lawyer, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, said on Saturday that “a small cabal of trustees commissioned a sham investigation to create a pretext for Ms. Suda’s unlawful termination.”

Before accepting the position, the suit says, Suda received promises of her authority to “make necessary, difficult decisions;” that her staff and programming changes would be supported; and that “the lines between governance and management, which were long blurred at the museum, would be restored.”

The board assured her they were “ready to embrace change and would support her vision to bring the museum to life.” With those assurances, she accepted the position.

“But the museum’s statements were all lies,” the suit says.

Suda and the museum leadership attempted to negotiate terms for her exit, including buying out the rest of her contract, which had another two years to go. But the suit alleges that the museum was only offering six months’ severance, while her contract entitled her to two years.

Suda seeks those two years of pay, said Nikas, as well as “significant damages for the museum’s repeated and malicious violations of the non-disparagement and confidentiality clauses in her employment agreement, and an injunction enforcing the confidentiality and non-disparagement terms of her agreement.”

Suda in 2023 earned a salary of $728,945 plus $30,306 in other compensation, according to the museum’s tax return.

This is a developing story and will be updated.