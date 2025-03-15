The eight dance performances this spring that you shouldn’t miss

Philadelphia audiences will see several world premiere ballets this year.

BalletX staged a preview of Maslow’s Peak, a ballet inspired by Lord of the Flies, last spring, offering a promising glimpse. The full-length work will make its world premiere at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts in May.

Advertisement

Philadelphia Ballet is also presenting a mix of new and classic works. In March, artistic director Angel Corella will present his Boléro. It will be on a program with another premiere, Stanton Welch’s Water Dances, as well as Russell Ducker’s Dance Card.

The ballet is also bringing two older works, La Sylphide, choreographed in 1936, and Études, made in 1948.

Here’s what else is going on this spring:

‘Boléro,’ with ‘Dance Card’ and ‘Water Dances’

March 20-23, Academy of Music

Philadelphia Ballet artistic director Angel Corella is choreographing a new Boléro, set to Maurice Ravel’s classic work. The program will also include Dance Card, choreographed by Corella’s husband, demi-soloist Russell Ducker. There will also be a second world premiere, Water Dances, by Stanton Welch, the co-artistic director of the Houston Ballet.

$25-$234.25, 215-893-1999 or ensembleartsphilly.org

‘Riverdance’

April 18-20, Miller Theater

Riverdance brought Irish dancing mainstream when it premiered at Eurovision in 1994. Since then, it has played all over the world, appeared on TV, and even inspired an animated film. Now the show is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a new cast, and it’s coming to the Miller Theater.

$49-$179, 215-893-1999 or ensembleartsphilly.org

Philadanco

April 25-27, Perelman Theater

Philadanco’s spring season features the work of four choreographers who have worked extensively with the company: Tommie-Waheed Evans, Ray Mercer, Milton Myers, and Christopher Huggins. Evans will present a new work called Promise Me You Won’t Call, set to the sounds of Philadelphia International Records. Mercer is bringing a new piece celebrating his 15th year working with the company. Myers is bringing his Echoes: A Celebration of Alvin Ailey, paying an homage to the late choreographer. Huggins is recreating his classic Enemy Behind the Gates.

$29-$49, 215-893-1999 or ensembleartsphilly.org

BalletX festival at the Mann

May 2-3, Mann Center for the Performing Arts

BalletX previewed a section of Maslow’s Peak, choreographer Jennifer Archibald’s Lord of the Flies ballet, last year. It was spectacular and highly promising. Set to a mix of music by Federico Albanese, Armand Amar, and others, it had the theater nearly vibrating with music and movement. In May, the company will premiere the full-length work under the stars at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts.

$25, 215-225-5389 x250 or boxoffice@balletx.org

Malandain Ballet Biarritz

May 2-3, Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

France’s Malandain Ballet Biarritz is making its Philadelphia premiere at the Annenberg this spring with Thierry Malandain’s The Seasons, a full-length ballet set to Antonio Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons.”

$39-$89, 215-898-3900 or pennlivearts.org

La Sylphide featuring Études

May 8-11, Academy of Music

Philadelphia Ballet is going with a full Danish program in May. Corella is pairing August Bournonville’s version of La Sylphide with Harald Lander’s one-act ballet Études. Both choreographers were affiliated with the Royal Danish Ballet. Bournonville made his La Sylphide in 1936 and Lander made Études in 1948.

$28.25-$242.25, 215-893-1999 or ensembleartsphilly.org

Parsons Dance

May 30-31, Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

David Parsons’ New York-based modern dance company has visited Philadelphia many times. This time it is bringing a selection of dances, including three Philadelphia premieres; two choreographed by Parsons and one by Jamar Roberts, who has choreographed for BalletX a few times in the last couple of years. Parsons’ Mr. Withers is set to music by Bill Withers, including “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Lean on Me,” and “Just the Two of Us.” His other work is Balance of Power. Roberts’ not-yet-titled work will be set to music by Miles Davis.

$39-$89, 215-898-3900 or pennlivearts.org

TERRA: Bodies & Territories

June 13-22, Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education

Philadelphia artists Silvana Cardell (choreographer), Blanka Zizka (theater director), and Devin Arne (composer) will take audience members into the forest for a work of experimental dance. The piece will explore women’s bodies and the environment and feature female and femme dancers ages 7-78.

SchuylkillCenter.org/TERRA