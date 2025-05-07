Faced with a proposed cut, Mural Arts chief Jane Golden advocates for more city funds in budget hearings

Facing a funding cut outlined in the city’s proposed budget, leaders of Mural Arts Philadelphia on Wednesday testified to the value of art in building community, beautifying neighborhoods and repairing the social fabric of the city.

“Our work is so much more than murals,” said Jane Golden, Mural Arts Philadelphia’s longtime executive director, at hearings for Philadelphia’s proposed fiscal year 2026 budget. “It’s about strength and Philadelphia’s spirit, its neighborhoods, its people, and its future. It’s about using art and culture as a tool to heal, to connect, and to push forward.”

Mural Arts is slated to receive $3.7 million in the budget Mayor Cherelle L. Parker presented to City Council in March — about the same as the amount called for in the current year. But after other appropriations, about $5.2 million ended up coming from the city, and so program leaders look upon next year’s $3.7 million as a cut.

Additionally, Mural Arts says about $790,000 of that $3.7 million is going toward a highway beautification project with the city, which they say would in effect reduce the city allocation to the group for regular programming to about $2.9 million.

Were that level of funding be allowed to stand, Mural Arts would have to cut or reduce some of its services and programs, such as its job-readiness program, leaders told City Council.

If, however, the budget allocation were increased to $5.2 million, it would “keep our program organizationally strong so that we can keep doing this without interruption,” Golden said.

The community art program, which recently celebrated its 40-year mark, commissions murals around the city while involving neighborhood residents, youth, and individuals seeking support for workforce development and mental health. Mural Arts dedicated 81 projects in 2024, restored an additional 10 projects, engaged more than 15,000 participants and attracted $2.54 in private donations for every dollar in public money it received, according to the city’s five-year budget plan.

City Council members speaking and asking questions at Wednesday’s hearing were not only already familiar with Mural Arts’ work — they voiced ardent support for it.

“I cannot describe what an amazing fan I am of all of your work and the way in which you have transformed lives,” said Councilmember Rue Landau.

Several others endorsed an increased allocation in the city budget for the next fiscal year.

Said City Council President Kenyatta Johnson at the end of the hearing:

“It seems like we even have a majority of members of the Council who will be advocating and fighting on this budget process to make sure that we continue to keep the programs moving forward to help not only beautify our city, but most importantly, continue to improve the quality of life.”