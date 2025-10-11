The 8 Seconds Rodeo makes its debut in ‘the grittiest and most soulful city’

Ivan McClellan has had two million pounds of dirt to fill Temple University’s Liacouras Center for a “radically Black rodeo” on Saturday, along with 15 bulls, six broncos, 10 sheep, and more than 20 horses.

It has been a decade since he first fell in love with the Black rodeo on a 105-degree day in Okmulgee, Okla. The Portland, Ore., native was photographing the Black cowboys and cowgirls from the grandstands of the Roy LeBlanc Invitational Rodeo.

As they rode in Timberland boots at a speed of 50 miles per hour, braids flowing behind them, and their starched T-shirts crunching as their arms rose in suspension, McClellan realized there was a story that needed more unearthing.

“I got obsessed with rodeo culture at that point,” he said.

Black cowboy culture has existed since the beginnings of the American South, but McClellan felt there was a story that history books widely overlooked. He wanted to spotlight Black cowboys of the past and the rodeo athletes of today, from America’s Great Plains to those in the country’s largest urban centers.

With every rodeo he attended, he made more images and forged new relationships with cowboys and organizers, who inspired him to start a Black rodeo show of his own.

In 2023, he founded 8 Seconds Rodeo to highlight the essence of Black cowboy life, offer Black athletes higher wages than they were accustomed to, and introduce the world of Black cowboy culture to those unfamiliar with its extensive history.

That first rodeo at the Portland Convention Center drew a sold-out crowd of 2,000 attendees for an “electric” all-Black rodeo experience.

“This is not a reclamation story,” McClellan said. “This is something that we’ve always done, and something we’ve always had as Black people. We’re putting a light on it and letting people know it’s part of our identity. If you put on cowboy boots and a hat, you’re just putting on your grandpa’s clothes, and it’s OK.”

After selling out shows on the West Coast, McClellan — who recently moved to Chester County — teamed up with local equestrian and longtime friend Erin “Concrete Cowgirl” Brown to merge Western-style rodeo with Philly’s urban cowboy culture.

With Brown as his tour guide, McClellan ventured to the original home of the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, a famed institution for Black cowboys in the heart of North Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

For decades, Black horsemen have roamed the streets of Strawberry Mansion and the nearby lushes at Fairmount Park. Several Black-owned stables have populated the area throughout the 20th century, where lessons on horsemanship and urban cowboy history were shared among riders young and old.

Brown started visiting the Fletcher Street stable at age 6.

And when the story of Fletcher Street and the city’s Black cowboy tradition was made into Netflix’s 2021 film Concrete Cowboy, Brown served as a consultant.

“We’ve achieved a lot in Portland, but I wanted to go to the grittiest and most soulful city in the world to see what we could do,” he said. “We’re going to throw down, the athletes are going to compete at the highest of their abilities, and I’m most excited about the crowd because of the city’s history and vibe.”

Philly’s, McClellan said, is a cowboy culture you don’t see anywhere else in America, and he’s excited to integrate that urban riding culture into Saturday’s event.

“It’s just the swagger of the riders here,” he said. “It’s got a lot of hip-hop in it, and that’s definitely something that has inspired us.”

Brown, who will bear the Pan-African flag to kick off 8 Seconds Rodeo, said the show is a natural fit given the city’s unique history and the recent commercialization of the Black cowboy.

“It’s major,” Brown said. “Cowboy and urban horse culture has been a thing way before I was born, but it’s more mainstream now with Beyoncé and everything coming forth. But what other city to do it than Philadelphia? It’s one of the largest cities, so why not?”

The one-day experience in Philly will feature rodeo athletes from around the country competing in bull riding, barrel racing, and bareback bronco riding for a total of $60,000 in prize money. There will also be a community pre-show that will have line dancing, mechanical bull riding, and roping instructions from fellow rodeo vets, and sounds from Philly’s DJ Diamond Kutz.

“You didn’t get those Fashion Nova and Boot Barn boots to sit in your seat. Come out early for community,” McClellan joked.

This event isn’t just a one-off, McClellan said. 8 Seconds Rodeo is going to be a mainstay event, and one he hopes becomes a place of community and celebration for Black Philadelphians who are familiar and new to the world of rodeo.

“We’re not bringing a rodeo to Philly. We’re building a rodeo in Philly,” he said. “We’re an unapologetically Black cultural event, and this one is going to be an unapologetically Philly event.”

8 Seconds Rodeo

📍 Liacouras Center, 1776 N. Broad St., 🕖 7 p.m. Saturday (pre-show community events start at 3 p.m.), 🎟️ ticketmaster.com.