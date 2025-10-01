The 34th Philadelphia Film Festival lineup includes films by Bradley Cooper and Guillermo del Toro

Our fellow film lovers and moviegoers, it’s that time of year again.

The Philadelphia Film Festival returns Oct. 16-26 with a new slate of Blockbuster premieres, filmmaker meetups, community screenings, insider Q&As, and star-studded red carpet events.

The annual festival will take center stage at all PFS venues, including the newly remodeled Philadelphia Film Center, which includes a new box office and main entrance, upgraded concessions, and expanded lobby.

“We can’t wait to showcase world-class films and immersive events, all in the heart of Philadelphia’s vibrant cultural scene,” PFS CEO and executive director J. Andrew Greenblatt said in a statement.

Opening night kicks off with the third film in Rian Johnson’s who-done-it franchise, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, starring Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor, and Glenn Close. The 11-day festival closes out with the highly anticipated family drama Sentimental Value, directed by Joachim Trier.

Throughout the festival, there will be screenings of standout titles, or “centerpieces,” such as Yorgos Lanthimos‘ Bugonia, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, and Bradley Cooper’s Is This Thing On?

There will also be an assortment of international films such as The Good Sister by German filmmaker Sarah Miro Fischer, Kika by France’s Alexe Poukine, and Silent Friend by Hungarian director Ildikó Enyedi.

Philly-born or based filmmakers showcasing their projects include directors Mike Macera, Ian Kimble, Kevin Shreck, Sarah McClure, Matt Wilkins, and Eliza Fox.

This year’s lineup also includes special event screenings of the finale of HBO’s Delco-set miniseries, Task, and Amazon Prime’s three-part docuseries, Allen Iv3rson.

Michael Lerman, artistic director and senior director of programming at PFS, said the 34th edition lineup is a “bold mix of highly anticipated premieres, daring international discoveries and innovative works” that’s reflective of the festival’s expansive film community and global reach.

“As we’ve watched our audiences grow and their tastes change, we’ve pushed the boundaries of what kinds of films we’re allowing ourselves to show, and now it truly is a survey of the best of the year,” Lerman said in a statement.

Tickets, available on Oct. 3 for PFS members and Oct. 6 for general audience members, can be purchased at filmadelphia.org.

During the festival, in-person ticket purchases are available at the box office at Film Society Center, Film Society Bourse, and Film Society East.