The Art of the Brick exhibit returns to Franklin Institute

The Franklin Institute will once again spill over with more than a million plastic bricks, figuratively speaking.

Legos might be a source of pain for the unlucky souls who step on them, but they serve as the primary material for the Franklin Institute’s returning The Art of the Bricks exhibit. Created in 2007 by artist Nathan Sawaya, this exhibit was first brought to Philly eight years ago attracting over 300,000 spectators. Between February 17, 2024 and September 2, 2024, Lego fans can visit the 100 Lego-made sculptures to see old favorites and new creations.

Folks can look forward to a mix of sculptures, featuring classic favorites such as the 20-foot Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton (made out of 80,000 bricks), replicas of famous masterpieces — including Van Gogh’s “Starry Night,” and Da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” — and the 11,000-brick sculpture of a person ripping open their chest called “Yellow.”

What is new at the Art of the Brick exhibit?

Sawaya’s collection is bigger this time around. More than 30 new pieces have been added, including “Decisions,” the exhibit’s biggest artistic display made out of 112,000 Lego bricks. For Photography enthusiasts, there is an exhibit that mixes photographer Dean West’s pictures with the creativity of Legos. Adults and children alike can let their imagination flow in the 9,000-square-foot brick play space, complete with jumbo Legos.

Are there any Philly-themed Lego sculptures?

In 2015, Sawaya made a replica of the Liberty Bell, with 31,753 Lego bricks, to be displayed during the exhibit. This time, folks will have to wait because the Philly-themed sculpture is a surprise — stay tuned.

When is the Lego coming to the Franklin Institute?

Tickets are set to be on sale in January and the exhibit will run from February 17, 2024 to September 2, 2024. Make sure to block at least 60 minutes of your day to get the best of it.