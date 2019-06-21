The Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Museum of the American Revolution announced this week that they will offer a discounted joint ticket this summer. Their “Art & Revolution” pairing is on sale now for admissions July 2 through Sept. 2.
An adult combined ticket costs $30, a savings of $11 from full-price tickets purchased separately.
A “Family Four Pack” covers two adults and two children under 12 at both museums for $70, a $25 savings. (Kids 12 and under always get into the Art Museum free. The revolution museum is always free for children ages 5 and under.)
There is no requirement to visit the two museums within a specific time frame. You just need to use both tickets by Sept. 2.
The joint tickets are on sale now onsite at both museums and at www.philamuseum.org.