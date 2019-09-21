The music, it must be said, is uneven — through no fault of the Opera Philadelphia orchestra, chorus, the large cast of characters, or conductor Corrado Rovaris, all of whom were excellent. It has few, if any, real arias. Melodies are brief. And though harmonies and highly original orchestral effects can be gorgeous, no sooner do they announce themselves than they disappear. Prokofiev succeeds in creating a musical language for this opera all its own, and the famous march that has escaped into the pop-culture realm is not representative of the rest of the score. You might never suspect this to be the same creator as Romeo and Juliet or the symphonies.