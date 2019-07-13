Dollar-wise, it is the single-largest gift in the orchestra’s history (adjusted for inflation, the $50 million Annenberg donation in 2003 would be considered larger). While chatter in the cultural community has focused on who these anonymous donors might be, what’s actually more interesting is who they are not. The gift does not appear to be from some of the usual suspects — a Neubauer Family Foundation spokesperson said it’s not from that group — which means that a mighty handful of orchestra loyalists and civic mothers and fathers capable of making donations on a similar scale are still out there.