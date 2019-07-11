The Philadelphia Orchestra’s next tour will again take it to Asia, with eight concerts in Taipei, Kyoto, Tokyo, Incheon, and Seoul from Oct. 31 to Nov. 10.
Music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will lead the orchestra in a variety of programs that include pianists Seong-Jin Cho and Haochen Zhang, and violinist Lisa Batiashvili, the orchestra announced Thursday.
This will be the orchestra’s first time performing in the South Korean city of Incheon, and the Nov. 7 concert in Tokyo at NHK Hall is part of the NHK Festival and will be broadcast throughout Japan.
The orchestra’s last tour to Asia, this past May, took it to Beijing, Tianjin, Hangzhou, Nanjing, and Shanghai, all in China.