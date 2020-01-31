Now for Trifonov: His strong Russian personality promised unusually original Beethoven, whose Piano Concerto No. 1 was scheduled for Thursday and Friday, while Saturday and Sunday have him playing the more extravagant Piano Concerto No. 5. Thursday’s audience didn’t get anything that was second best. The performance was standard-setting, with Trifonov’s Mozartean sparkle on the surface and just enough Chopinesque flexibility one layer down to allow for some highly personal and thoroughly convincing phrase readings.