Close followers of the orchestra’s long oboe tradition may hear a player with a more naturalistic and penetrating tone, and how he ultimately blends with an ensemble defined by its homogeneity remains to be seen. His strengths, though, are readily apparent and enormous. Tondre has a way of endowing held notes with a life of their own, and he has a thoughtful and sweet approach to phrasing. It’s also no small thing that in matters of technique he is as solid as they come.