It turned out to be in such poor condition that the Beetle company said it wasn’t worth restoring. “So he gave it to the museum with a grant,” said Bernstein, who was chief information officer for a law firm before retiring 12 years ago and is now a Seaport Museum volunteer. In the end, most of the wood, about 70%, ended up being replaced, from the oak ribs and cedar planks down to the parrel beads (essentially a kind of wooden ball bearing), which Bernstein turned himself.