Sure, on the web you have instant access to absolutely anything. But do you know where to look? Are you really going to spend the time? And how do you know what you don’t know? You would probably have to be a rare book collector to have known the name Wanda Gág, the early-20th-century illustrator (Millions of Cats) whose works are being specially exhibited online by the Philadelphia Museum of Art, in lieu of in-person shows.