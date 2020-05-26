The orchestra has commissioned a new work from Valerie Coleman especially for the gala, a piece that pays tribute to frontline workers in the coronavirus pandemic. Seven O’Clock Shout begins with a distant solo of two trumpets, “to commemorate the isolation forced upon human kind, and the need to reach out to one another,” writes Coleman in a program note to the piece. “The fanfare blossoms into a lushly dense landscape of nature, symbolizing both the caregiving acts of nurses and doctors as they try to save lives, while nature is transforming and healing herself during a time of self-isolation.”