The Sinfonia Concertante truly is an opera without words, with its balanced, witty, soulful dialogue between solo violin and viola soloists. Perhaps because top-flight soloists aren’t so keen to share the spotlight, the piece isn’t played as often as audiences might like. Like the last subscription performance of the piece in 1998, the soloists were drawn from the ranks of the orchestra, a plus with violinist Juliette Kang and violist Choong-Jin Chang because they achieved a sense of ensemble not often heard in concertos. Their playing was on a high level, but not nearly as imposing as typical concerto soloists. Their sense of characterization was mainly a matter of projecting musical logic within the large Mozartean scheme of things, leaving the listeners to parse the more emotional sides of the piece.