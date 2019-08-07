Philadelphia Orchestra music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin has canceled two performances leading the orchestra at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center Aug. 7 and 8 after an unspecific injury was sustained by his partner, Pierre Tourville, the orchestra announced Tuesday.
An orchestra spokeswoman declined to elaborate on any details of the injury, citing privacy.
Nézet-Séguin is slated to return to the orchestra’s summer home in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. for concerts on Aug. 16 and 17 “after much-needed time with Pierre during the early stages of recovery,” the orchestra announcement stated.
Orchestra assistant conductor Kensho Watanabe will replace Nézet-Séguin for the Aug. 7 and 8 concerts.