The Philadelphia Show is put ‘on pause’ for 2026. Its future beyond that is unclear.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art has put The Philadelphia Show on pause. The highly regarded antique, art, and design exhibition, and fundraiser, won’t happen in 2026, the museum confirmed Tuesday.

Asked why the annual show had been pulled, Art Museum spokesperson Maggie Fairs said that the museum wanted to put its focus elsewhere next year.

“There are a bunch of other exhibitions that are happening, and so we just thought we want to put time and attention for the museum on the other exhibitions that we’ve got coming up.”

But the museum isn’t committing to the show returning in 2027, she said. A series of internal conversations are expected about “what we want to do moving forward, the focus of the museum, where this fits into different things, what the economic benefits are,” she said.

Fairs said that the decision to pause the show was made with committee members and board leadership, and that the museum will provide an update by the end of the year on what the future holds for the show.

She said that Sasha Suda, the Art Museum director and CEO, was not available for comment.

The 2025 edition of the Philadelphia Show, held this past April on the museum’s East Terrace, featured more than 40 dealers from Philadelphia, New York, London, France, Portugal, and across the U.S., according to the event’s roster, with decorative arts, antiques, fine arts and jewelry represented.

The event is a fundraiser for the Art Museum, though Fairs said she did not know how much money it raises each year. Proceeds benefited the museum’s education programs, allowing it to expand family programming and free and low-cost visits to the museum for Philadelphia School District students and educators, according to a letter from Suda in the 2025 show catalog.

Previously called the Philadelphia Antiques and Art Show, the event began in 1962. In 2018, it began a handoff from being run by Penn Medicine to the Art Museum.

“This is a transitional moment,” said Timothy Rub, head of the museum at the time. “This show has been a Philadelphia tradition for a long time. Many people feel it has been the premiere show for American antiques and American decorative arts, Americana, in the country. It’s a tradition worth extending.”

Others agree, and call the decision to now put it on pause “shortsighted.”

“Many people are shaking their heads as to why this could be a good idea,” said Patrick Bell, co-owner of Olde Hope Antiques in New Hope, which has exhibited at the show for about 25 years. While the show has evolved, “it has remained among the finest shows in the country, if not the world,” he said. And from its perch overlooking the city, “it is by far the most beautifully presented antique show in America.”

Bell said that to not hold the show in 2026, the year of the country’s 250th birthday, “shows a lack of sensitivity about the importance of this historic year and what antiques and decorative arts history mean to the people of Philadelphia and America.”