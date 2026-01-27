The Citizens Bank Park food classics we’re ready for this Phillies season

Blink and you’ll miss it — a sea of Phillies red will be back at Citizens Bank Park for the home opener against the Texas Rangers on Thursday, March 26, with first pitch set for 4:15 p.m.

Along with the on-field action, fans can expect the return of one of baseball’s best supporting casts: the uniquely local ballpark food.

Aramark, which has refreshed the Phillies’ in-stadium menu for four decades, is still putting the finishing touches on a handful of new, experimental bites. While the full 2026 lineup hasn’t been officially announced, longtime fans know there’s a reliable cast of classics that tend to return year after year.

Here’s what we’re ready to welcome back this season, from soft serve worth the sticky fingers to Jersey Shore-style slices that taste like summer.

Ballpark favorites

General concession stands can be spotted throughout CBP, typically offering old faithfuls like Hatfield Phillies jumbo franks, Federal Pretzel braids, and a mix of domestic and local beer options.

With a little game planning, you could score either a hot dog, a super pretzel, a popcorn box, or a soda for $5 each. And around $10 for a sizable combo at most concession stands in the park.

(You can find these gems at South Philadelphia Market, Hatfield Grill, Cooperstown Café, Shibe Park Eatery, and other concessions throughout the park.)

Chickie’s & Pete’s

While not as price-friendly as the previously mentioned menu items, Chickie’s & Pete’s Crabfries are worth every penny. The nearly $20 price tag may seem high for an Old Bay-seasoned fry basket, but the savory offering has won over fans’ hearts for a reason. Oh, and don’t forget to add the cheese sauce on the way out.

Manco & Manco Pizza

This Ocean City staple delivers one of the best slices you’ll find at the ballpark. Go for a personal pie of the iconic thin-crust pizza, then settle in with your crew and let the Phils do the rest against their big-league rivals.

P.J. Whelihan’s

P.J. Whelihan’s is a trusted Citizens Bank Park standby — and for good reason. From savory onion rings to fiery boneless wing combos and crowd-pleasing cheesesteak egg rolls, this original Poconos-area favorite has earned its spot as a must-visit at the ballpark.

1883 Burger Co.

A homage to the year the Phillies were founded, 1883 Burger Co. gives the nation’s oldest, continuously running franchise its proper due. The spot’s smash burgers are stacked with fresh veggies and a flattering dose of Thousand Island, all resting on a soft, buttery bun that seals all of its savory glory in one.

Shake Shack

In case the line at 1883 Burger Co. is slammed, stop by Shake Shack for a cheeseburger that’s made the fast-food chain a national treasure. Then wash it down with a hand-spun shake, coming in multiple flavors.

Colbie’s Southern Kissed Chicken

Indulge in Southern-style comfort, brought to you by Phillies legend Ryan Howard. Along with original and Nashville Hot chicken sandwiches, try the Peach Spoon Pie dessert and The Big Piece, an unmistakable ode to the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Famer.

Bull’s BBQ

What’s not to love about burnt-end cheesesteaks, pulled pork, smoked rib platters, and turkey collard greens? Bull’s BQ, a main course concession staple, brings at-home barbecue to your stadium seat. The real highlight is the jerk chicken sandwich, complete with a plantain (or two) for an extra pinch of Caribbean flavor.

Campo’s

If you’re looking for a cheesesteak on game day, stop by Campo’s for the ballpark’s widest variety of the classic sandwich. The Old City staple has everything from a traditional cheesesteak and chicken cheesesteak to a buffalo-sauced sandwich and a vegetarian version.

Federal Donuts & Chicken

There are few things better than hand-battered tenders, boneless chicken sandwiches, and freshly made doughnuts from the brainchild of world-famous restaurateurs Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook of CookNSolo Restaurant, as well as Tom Henneman, Felicia D’Ambrosio, and Bob Logue. Stopping by this South Philly-born franchise at CBP is always a home run.

Greens & Grains

Ballpark food isn’t just fare for meat lovers. The grub at Greens & Grains is proof that vegan or vegetarian fans don’t have to settle for french fries or pretzels. The vegan and plant-based eatery offers restaurant-quality dishes like Chk’n parm pesto, gyro pita, and a vegan hot dog.

Uncle Charlie’s Steaks

For classic cheesesteaks at CBP, Uncle Charlie’s Steaks has earned the trust of Phillies fans. The smell of smoked rib-eye and Cooper sharp cheese can be spotted yards away. And the taste certainly matches the pleasant aroma.

Tony Luke’s

The South Philly-made franchise is a ballpark favorite, thanks to the roast pork sandwich and famed cheesesteak. Between the two, the roast pork is among the best CBP has to offer. Don’t believe me? Try it yourself.

Baker Bowl Bistro and Connie Mack’s

For some high-end ballpark bites, this Hall of Fame Club suites destination houses chef-attended specialties like a seared crab cake sandwich and a black bean veggie burger that rivals any other one in CBP.

Old City Creamery

Old City Creamery is a kid’s dream. Not only do they leave with Richman’s delicious soft serve, stacked with toppings of their choice, but they also get a miniature Phillies batting helmet to go. Sounds like a win to me.

Philadelphia Water Ice

Whether you pronounce it water or “wooder” ice, it makes no difference. This regional staple is all the more delicious under the stadium lights on a simmering summer day. The simple mix of water, sugar, and refreshing fruit flavors is a hit out of the park every time.