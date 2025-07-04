‘Pops on Independence’ got rained on, but it didn’t matter. The Philly Pops is back.

Sitting at the keyboard between tunes Thursday evening, one Ben paraphrased another.

“It’s a pops orchestra, if you can keep it.”

It seemed apt to borrow from Ben Franklin’s warning about a young republic; this concert on Independence Mall celebrated 249 years of successfully keeping our particular form of government. But Ben Folds was also referencing the work it took to preserve an independent pops orchestra in Philadelphia. The singer-songwriter’s appearance with the Philly Pops was possible only because musicians didn’t accept defeat after their organization began to unravel in a blaze of lawsuits in 2022.

Though reborn as the No Name Pops in a debut 20 months ago, the ensemble’s concert on the mall was the first under its new name — which is to say, an old name — and its first with Chris Dragon on the podium since appointing him music director.

More simply, from a pure listening perspective, it was an evening with a great vibe. The weather was warm but pleasant (until it suddenly wasn’t) and the sounds of the orchestra in patriotic, Broadway, and other material mixed with those of the city to form a happy urban score. Listeners stretched from Market Street to Arch on picnic blankets and lawn chairs — a crowd of about 3,500, according to presenter Welcome America, Inc. — and in many ways it seemed like old times.

The last Philly Pops Independence concert was in 2022, and since the format first appeared 45 or so years ago, it has become something of a civic imperative. Yes, it will be back again next July 3, an official said.

It hardly needs pointing out that during the tradition’s absence, the national mood has darkened. “American Pride Slips to New Low,” was the headline on a recent poll released by Gallup, which has been measuring such attitudes since 2001.

But in a brief address before the free Pops on Independence concert, the acting superintendent of Independence National Historical Park gave the crowd an inventory of achievements to stoke self-esteem.

“As we reflect on American independence, let’s remember that we are a nation built on the struggle for freedom from tyranny, and the principle of liberty for all under the just rule of law,” said Amnesty Kochanowski.

She invited visitors back to the park to hear “stories of this place, about leaders and ordinary people and landmark events that shaped our nation, from indigenous ideals established well before 1776 to the Revolutionary War, to the Civil War, to the struggle for women’s rights, the fights for civil rights, voting rights, marriage rights, access rights, equal rights for all.”

Here the crowd applauded and cheered loudly.

And then:

“As we saw this week, history is still being made,” Kochanowski said, without adding anything more specific.

The music, though varied, was unambiguously stirring, from patriotic favorites like Henri Vieuxtemps’s Variations on Yankee Doodle featuring a virtuosic Michael Ludwig as violin soloist, to movie scores (a Rocky suite) and Broadway (Wicked). Folds managed a nuanced snapshot of society in “Kristine From the 7th Grade,” a work that blends lovely, poignant, waltz-like music with the story of all-cap emails he starts getting from a one-time classmate who now spouts pseudoscience and dark memes.

“Oh, what a shame, Kristine, this disease that makes strangers of friends,” the song goes. “It’s such a short and sad and beautiful life. Do you ever see it that way?”

Folds performed a bit more and no doubt would have continued with other pieces, but instead he broke into “Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head.” The winds had picked up, the song’s title soon proved true, and orchestra and audience headed for shelter. Several more pieces had been prepared, including The Liberty Bell march, but the sounds of the Philly Pops’s signature piece being played once again by these musicians would have to wait for another day.