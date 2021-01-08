Yes. Someone asked if there would be a sequel to The Prophets, and I said no because I can’t go back to that time period again. The work of writing about our ancestors in that time period is more than writing, it’s a witnessing. And because you’re witnessing these things happen — and they did happen — you feel them. I was often oppressed by the writing and in pain from it. It was part of the reason why, for every act of ugliness, I tried to include an act of beauty to counteract it so that the reader could make it through. I’m asking Black people to relive this trauma, I have to give them a balm, or some sort of shield so they can be prepared.