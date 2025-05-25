Post Malone and Jelly Roll come to Citizens Bank Park with surprises and fireworks

The bases were loaded at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday.

Post Malone, perhaps music’s biggest chameleon, performed a medley of chart-topping hits and genre-blended tunes during his “Big Ass Stadium Tour” stop at the Phillies ballpark.

Posty, as his fans call him, has scored home runs in hip-hop, trap, pop, rock, folk, and now country, which has seen him embracing his Texas roots stronger, and collaborating with stars like Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen, Laney Wilson, Chris Stapleton, and Jelly Roll.

For this 25-city tour, Jelly Roll has joined Posty, alongside four-time Grammy winner Sierra Ferrell and rising singer-songwriter Chandler Walters.

With five No. 1 songs and 18 total Grammy nominations (and counting), Posty’s North American stadium tour is proof of his musical ascension, which is largely due to the artistic swings he’s made the past decade. Whether it’s trap, pop, rock, folk, or full-fledged country projects like 2024’s F-1 Trillion, Posty has purposefully remained artistically unchecked. And based on Saturday’s performance, it’s continued to work in his favor.

With a red cup in hand, presumably filled with beer for the Bud Light-obsessed artist, Posty made a slow entrance to the fog-filled stage for the opener “Texas Tea.” That uneventful entry was soon followed by fireworks and towering flames in the background, setting the stage for a night of “ music to party hard to."

Through his nearly two-hour set, Posty played trap-pop hits like “Psycho” and “Wow,” then shifted to alt-rock jams like “Circles” and folk, country anthems like “Dead At The Honky Tonk.”

While many of his vocal performances were assisted by auto-tune, his long-held notes and falsettos during “Feeling Whitney” and “I Fall Apart” didn’t lessen their delivery.

Posty harmonized with Jelly Roll on “Losers,” with the two exchanging brotherly embraces while on stage. Jelly Roll gifted him with another Solo cup, while Posty helped pick food from Jelly Roll’s tooth.

“I’m the kind of friend that picks food from your teeth ... Do I have a booger?” Post jokingly asked.

The musical roadwork split select portions of the crowd. While some came to hear Posty’s turn as a country star, others favored his more genre-fluid hits like “Psycho,” “Better Now,” and “rockstar.” But he never lost his connection to the crowd.

“Cheers Philadelphia,” said Post, followed by — you guessed it — more fireworks. “Keep being a badass.” Then the die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan made surrendered his loyalty to “America’s Team” for the boys in kelly green and white.

“Y’all know I’m a Cowboys fan. But tonight, I got my Eagles shirt on. I don’t know what y’all are talking about,” he said, sporting a vintage Philadelphia Eagles baseball t-short with his blue slim-fitting jeans, a rustic belt buckle, and honky-tonk hardtop shoes.

The crowd, obviously, took the moment to scream “Fly, Eagles Fly,” as Post looked in confusion. “Should I go now?,” he joked.

The tens of thousands of fans, many decked in cowboy boots, fringe denim jackets, and cowboy boots, urged him to stay on.

But the honorary Eagles fan had another surprise up his kelly green-covered sleeve. After Post grabbed his guitar to deliver “Yours,” a hip-swaying ode to his young daughter, he transitioned to the song that turned the young, gold teeth-wearing country boy into a music star.

“I know this song means so much to this city,” he said before launching into Post’s “White Iverson,” which begins with a keyboard-tickling intro. And with the crowd singing the loopy, unconstructed lyrics to Post’s first Billboard hit, the NBA Hall of Famer and Sixers legend Allen Iverson joined him on stage for a crowd-erupting cameo.

For the final stretch of the show, Post played “Finer Things,” “Pour Me a Drink,” and other tracks from F-1 Trillion.

He capped off his performance with another series of firework-worthy hits in “Sunflower” and “Congratulations,” sealing what felt like a two-step hoedown in one moment, and a confetti-laden rock party the next.

Posty’s set further proved Jelly Roll’s earlier assertions, who opened the show with a fiery performance of songs like “Lonely Road” and “Son of a Sinner.”

“He’s the coolest artist in the world. Out of anybody he could’ve picked for the tour, he picked my fat white a—,” he said to the growing crowd.

The now-40-year-old Jelly Roll, who ascended to country stardom after years of addiction and legal troubles, shared testimonials of his journey from incarceration to center field of Citizens Bank Park.

During his performance of the recent country hit “I Am Not Okay, a double rainbow appeared over the stadium, confirming his suspicions. ”You can’t tell me God ain’t real," he said.

In Jelly Roll’s eyes, the moment and the recent path music has taken him, didn’t feel coincidental.

“I’m not sure what heaven feels like. But I have a feeling it feels like Philly on memorial day weekend,” he said.

Jelly Roll

“Heart of Stone” “Get By” “Liar” “Lonely Road” “Wild Ones” “Son of a Sinner” “I Am Not Okay” “Hard Fought Hallelujah” “Bloodline” “Sweet Home Alabama” / “How You Remind Me” / “Party Up / Flowers” / “Young, Wild & Free” “Save Me”

Post Malone