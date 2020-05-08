This year’s Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show won’t be happening, at least in physical form. Instead, because of the need for social distancing, the venerable art fair will happen only as a virtual event, June 5-7.
As usual, art will be on sale. This year features work by 141 jury-selected artists from the U.S. and Canada. Patrons will be able to experience special features like studio tours and art-technique demonstrations online.
This is the first time since the show began in 1928 that it won’t be gathering beneath the square’s leafy canopy, organizers say.
Details will be be on the organization’s website, and announced on its Facebook page and Instagram.