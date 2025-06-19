Five sculptors are finalists for the Sadie T.M. Alexander statue to be installed at Thomas Paine Plaza. You can vote for your favorite.

The city of Philadelphia is seeking public feedback on a new statue honoring pioneering Black economist and civil rights lawyer Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander.

Born in 1898 to Philadelphia’s renowned Tanner family, Alexander was a groundbreaking scholar and social justice advocate who, in 1921, became the first African American to earn a doctorate in economics in the United States, from the University of Pennsylvania. She later broke another record at the university, becoming the first Black woman to graduate from Penn’s law school in 1927; and went on to become the first Black woman to practice law in the state of Pennsylvania.

Commissioned by Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s administration, the statue of Alexander is expected to be installed at Thomas Paine Plaza later this year or by fall 2026.

“Honoring Sadie T.M. Alexander through public art has been a priority of mine since my colleagues and I introduced the idea through a City Council resolution,” said Parker in a statement earlier this year. “The statue will inspire generations of Philadelphians to become leaders and advocates in their communities — especially young Black women who see themselves in her image.”

Following a public art competition that received 42 applicants late last year, Creative Philadelphia (the city’s office of arts, culture and the creative economy) and the Sadie T.M. Alexander Statue Selection Committee narrowed the pool down to five finalists. This week they released an online survey for Philadelphians to vote and share their opinions on each design proposal. It will be open until Tuesday, July 9 at 11:59 p.m.

The finalists are all Black sculptors who specialize in figurative works: Vinnie Bagwell (Yonkers); Tanda Francis (Brooklyn); Rayvenn Shaleigha D’Clark (London); Alvin Pettit (Jersey City); and a three-person team of David Wilson, Stephen Hayes, (both based in Durham) and Acori Honzo (Philadelphia).

Francis is the artist behind a forthcoming Marian Anderson sculpture, Freedom Rings, that is planned for the front of the Academy of Music. Bagwell, Francis, and Pettit were finalists for the privately commissioned Anderson statue. They also submitted proposals to create Philadelphia’s Harriet Tubman statue intended for City Hall. Pettit was announced as the winning designer in Oct. 2023, following a year of controversy surrounding the city’s initial plans to hire North Carolina sculptor Wesley Wofford without issuing an open call for artists.

Now Philadelphians again have the opportunity to voice their opinion on public art that celebrates the region’s rich Black history, this time spotlighting Sadie Alexander.

Here are the finalists and their design mock-ups:

Vinnie Bagwell, ‘The first lady of the Law: Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander’

Bagwell pictures Alexander as a fresh graduate still in her robes, holding a book of the U.S. Constitution opened to the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. The pedestal features Alexander’s own words: “The future of our nation depends upon our willingness to uphold democracy and justice for all.”

In the artist’s words: “Her outstretched hand will symbolize welcome, empowerment, and the act of inspiring change.”

Rayvenn Shaleigha D’Clark, ‘Democracy’s Battle Cry’

In her bronze sculpture, D’Clark incorporates a small replica of the Liberty Bell that Alexander holds in one hand, while the other wields the landmark civil rights report To Secure These Rights, which Alexander worked on as a member of President Harry Truman’s Committee on Civil Rights. The Latin phrase “sui generis” (unique) is inscribed in the base; the bronze statue in black patina would be 9 feet tall.

In the artist’s words: “The bell’s famous crack represents how the promise of liberty in America has long been broken, especially for African Americans, immigrants, and working-class communities.”

Tanda Francis, ‘Passing the Torch’

A towering, close-up depiction of a smiling Alexander rests atop smaller portraits representing the generations of people she inspired; the base will feature augmented reality picturing “stories and writings collected” from young Philadelphians. The project also proposes an accompanying youth workshop for writing and digital storytelling.

In the artist’s words: “This memorial doesn’t just look back — it reaches forward. It asks viewers, especially the next generation, to pick up the torch and carry Sadie’s legacy of justice, education, and community leadership into the future.“

Alvin Pettit, ‘The Face of Resilience’

Petit’s Alexander also smiles, wearing an elaborate wide-brimmed hat to evoke a halo . The platform is inspired by a table in the artwork The Thankful Poor, painted by Alexander’s (also famous) uncle Henry Ossawa Tanner.

In the artist’s words: “I wanted to depart from the brooding demeanor often portrayed in monuments of our civil rights leaders. Instead, I chose to emphasize the fact that these were emotional human beings that could maintain joy while fighting battles.”

Team Wilson + Hayes + Honzo, ‘Justice in Her Hands, A Torch For Us All’

A triangle frames Alexander in this design, nodding to her leadership in the Delta Sigma Theta sorority. The sculpture will also picture four women meant to evoke Alexander’s legal work: Custody Defender, Estate Keeper, Advocate for Dignity, and Civil Rights Witness. Their proposal includes a community event series inviting Philadelphians to create their own mini-sculptures.

In the artist’s words: “Sadie’s story begins in Philadelphia, and so does this sculpture. From courtrooms to rowhouses, from academia to grassroots action — her life was built here. It’s not just a statue — it’s a shared memory, shaped by the people it’s meant to honor."