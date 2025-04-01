A tree that bears 40 different fruits takes root in the Temple campus

Artist Sam Van Aken grew up on his family’s farm in Douglassville, Pa.

As a result, his favored medium to create art is a process called tree grafting. It involves taking a scion, or a desired piece of one plant, and combining it with the rootstock of another. The fusion creates a single plant that either sprouts the same fruit or shares elements of the both the trees.

He was introduced to tree grafting as a kid on the farm, spending years nurturing fruit trees from seed to full bloom.

He explored other mediums for his art, but kept returning to grafting. “It always stuck in my head,” Van Aken said. “I thought it was miraculous that you could take a part of one living thing, cut it, insert it, and stick it on to another living thing. It was absolutely fascinating to me.”

Only he didn’t stop at two combinations. Van Aken, an associate professor in Syracuse University’s art department created Tree of 40 Fruit, a live tree that sprouts 40 different stone fruits, thanks to grafting.

“I always felt like I worked in partnership with the tree, but it’s also very much a partnership with the people where the trees are,” Van Aken said.

The first Tree of 40 Fruit was planted in the Syracuse campus in 2011, and there are 25 more of them in locations throughout the country including in Maine, Indiana, New York, and California. The Tree’s latest installation was planted on Temple University’s Tyler School of Art and Architecture campus on March 14.

The Temple Tree will burst out in crimson and white blooms this spring. And by late summer, stone fruits such as peaches, plums, apricots, nectarines, and cherries are likely to sprout from its branches. All the varieties, the artist said, will be specific to the kinds that grow best in Philadelphia weather.

“One hundred years ago we were growing fruit for taste. But now we grow it for how long it will last while it’s shipping, or if it will look good at a grocery store. Taste and nutritional value are like fourth or fifth priority,” Van Aken said.

Along with beautifying the Tyler School courtyard, the live sculpture will be a means of agricultural preservation, as it will grow stone fruit varieties that aren’t commercially produced or widely available. Students will be allowed to pick the fruits and eat them.

The agricultural artist often dives deep into the provenance, or the origins, of specific fruit varieties. Sometimes, it takes him back by 2,000 years.

One story involves the Lenape People who were native to the Philadelphia area. An English settler stumbled on an apple tree they had planted and wanted to buy it. “It didn’t register in their philosophy because you can’t own a tree anymore than you can own air,” Van Aken said.

The cost of reserach, labor, and maintenance of such trees “can be prohibitive for individuals,” Van Aken said. So he primarily aims to place them in public settings. “Placing the trees in a public context also pays tribute to the Lenapy philosophy that no one can own a tree only be gifted from its abundance.”

To ensure Temple’s fruit tree thrives in the Pennsylvania sun, Van Aken found a bulletin from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture that was released in the late 19th century. The report listed fruit varieties that were recommended for the Philadelphia area, and those are the ones he used to graft the sculpture.

Climate change, he said, “has become an overwhelming concern.” But it’s not necessarily one that hasn’t been paid heed to in the past. In Gettysburg, the site of the famous Peach Orchard battle, the Sherfy family was monitoring cold hardiness in peaches in the 1870′s “with the idea that long peach blossoms were better for colder climates than short blossomed types.”

Van Aken’s trees usually spend their first three to five years in a nursery, after which the artist carves out a plan to graft them and plant them in soil. Thereon, he visits them four or five years.

“It’s weird,” he said, “but it totally changes your perception of time. I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s a year away?’ and it feels like it’s tomorrow.”

The Tree is part of Tyler’s 8th Annual Jack Wolgin Visiting Artist program, which brings influential artists and thinkers to the campus for a free public lecture and to lead hands-on workshops with Tyler students.

“Sam’s work is absolutely ideal to bring our students together across different to see how those [different] disciplines can be synthesized in the creation of a tree that’s also a sculpture, and is also an embodiment of cultural histories,” Tyler School dean Susan Cahan said. She hoped he would bring students of differing disciplines together for a campus-wide project.

For his project, Van Aken worked with Tyler students to plant an apple tree at Tyler’s campus site in Ambler, Pa. This tree, he said, is composed entirely of apple varieties and will ultimately grow 40 different types of apples originating or historically grown in Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Van Aken, who believes an intimate engagement with nature to be essential, is excited to see how the Temple community members respond to the trees in full bloom.

“Seeing a seed grow into a plant,” he said, “is all the magic you need in the world.”