Shane Gillis’ hit Netflix series ‘Tires’ receives $6 million in tax credits to film its third season

The hit Netflix series Tires is returning to the Philadelphia area, with more than a few extra dollars to spare.

The show, starring Mechanicsburg, Pa. native and former Mantua resident comedian Shane Gillis was approved for a $6 million tax credit for its forthcoming production in the Philly region.

The $6 million tax credit was issued through the state’s Film Production Tax Credit Program, which is overseen by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

The program offers a 25—30% tax credit to productions that spent at least 60% of their total operational budget in the state.

Nicole Shiner, co-executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Film Office alongside Erin Wagner, said incentives like these are vital for large-scale productions like Tires to land and remain in the region..

“The tax credit program is the primary economic development tool that allows Pennsylvania, and Philadelphia specifically, to compete nationally and internationally for projects the tax credit supports,” Shiner said.

“Film and TV production is very mobile, and production companies compare states based on infrastructure, financial competitiveness, workforce in the area, and overall reliability,” she said. “Without a strong incentive program, we simply wouldn’t be competitive in attracting major episodic TV or studio features.”

Tires is created by Gillis and his longtime collaborators Steven Gerben and John McKeever, the show is set and filmed in West Chester. It premiered on Netflix in May 2024 and was soon renewed for a second season. In July 2025, the West Chester, Pa.-set show was renewed for a third season.

“When a series returns for additional seasons, that signals the area has stability,” Shiner said. “That consistency is what allows businesses and workers to grow with our industry. People can stay, create families, make plans, and pay mortgages.”

She is glad the show is shooting on location. “When you see stuff on location, it gives you a Pennsylvania authentic feel that you really can’t make up. We love that,” she said.

Pennsylvania Film Office officials expect the forthcoming production to generate an estimated $24 million to the local economy in return, including 1,709 jobs.

Based on the local film office’s own projections, Shiner said the show’s total economic impact could reach as much as $50 million across the region.

The estimate is based on additional professional services, goods, and production costs linked to shows of this magnitude. These operational costs include local cast and crew wages, equipment rentals, construction, transportation, catering, security, lodging, and other expenses accrued, which are then injected into the regional economy.

The state film office also awarded $28 million to the Pittsburgh-set and shot series Mayor of Kingstown starring actors Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, and Edie Falco.

Combined, Pennsylvania Film Office officials said the two productions are expect to inject more than $131 million into the economy in direct expenditures, creating and supporting nearly 3,500 state jobs.

Since the beginning of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration, the state’s Film Office has approved 135 new productions through the tax credit program.

These productions are projected to inject over $1.34 billion in direct spend in over 34 countries in the Commonwealth, while supporting nearly 40,000 jobs and $505.3 million in state resident wages.

Shiner said this commitment is one of many reasons more TV and film studios are turning to the Commonwealth.

“We are sandwiched between New York and New Jersey, and the tax credit program has been increasing astronomically over the last few years,“ she said. ”It’s really important that Pennsylvania pays attention to this, if we’re going to remain competitive.”